Sordid ripoff: Pak actor criticises 'Do Patti' version of Reshma's song 'Akhiyan Nu Rehan De'

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has accused the makers of "Do Patti" of "tearing apart" a classic song by Reshma for the upcoming Kajol and Kriti Sanon-starrer, saying the music by the legendary folk singer deserved a more dignified reiteration.

Advertisment

For "Do Patti", Reshma's popular folk track "Akhiyan Nu Rehan De" has been reimagined as "Akhiyaan De Kol", a pacey dance number featuring Sanon in a red leather bodysuit.

Siddiqui, known for Pakistani dramas "Ghughi" and "Maat" as well as Bollywood film "Mom", shared a screengrab of the music video of "Akhiyaan De Kol" on X.

"Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff," the actor wrote on the microblogging site on Monday.

Advertisment

According to the YouTube link of "Akhiyaan De Kol", Tanishk Bagchi has composed the song which has lyrics by Kausar Munir. It is sung by Shilpa Rao with rap performed and written by Mellow D.

The page has also credited original song makers, including Reshma as the singer, Khan Muhammad as the composer, Sehrai Gurdas Puri as the lyricist, as well as 1979 EMI (Pakistan) Ltd for song copyrights.

"Do Patti", directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, will start streaming on Netflix from October 25. PTI RDS RDS RDS