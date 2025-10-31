Sound designer Resul Pookutty appointed chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty was appointed chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA), the apex body for cinema in the state, on Friday.

In a government order issued by the Department of Cultural Affairs, the names of 26 office-bearers and members of the new committee were announced.

According to the order, Pookutty will serve as chairperson, while actress Kuku Parameswaran has been appointed vice-chairperson.

Parameswaran is also the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). C Ajoy will continue as the Academy’s secretary.

The general council members include Santhosh Keezhattoor, Sithara Krishnakumar, Minhaj Meder, Sohanlal S, G S Vijayan, Shyam Pushkaran, Amal Neerad, Nikhila Vimal, B Rakesh, Sudheer Karamana, Reji M Damodaran, Saju Navodaya, N Arun, Poojappura Radhakrishnan, and Sreeganesh U.

Other ex officio members include the KSCA treasurer; secretaries of the Cultural Affairs and Finance departments; directors of the Cultural Affairs and Information & Public Relations departments; the KSCA managing director; and directors of C-DIT and Doordarshan.

The executive board comprises Pookutty, Parameswaran, the KSCA secretary and treasurer, Sohanlal, and Keezhattoor.

The committee’s tenure will be three years, the order said.

Director Ranjith, who previously served as KSCA chairman, resigned last year following allegations of misbehaviour made against him by a Bengali actor. PTI TBA SSK