'Sounds of Kumbha' nominated for Grammy in Best Global Music Album category

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) "Sounds of Kumbha", a spiritual album inspired by the Mahakumbha festival and presented by singer-composer Siddhant Bhatia, has been nominated for the 68th Grammy Awards in the Best Global Music Album category.

The nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards were announced last week.

Commissioned by the Uttar Pradesh government as a cultural initiative, the album has been produced in partnership with Network18 and HistoryTV18, and is globally distributed by Universal Music India.

The 12-track project, featuring over 50 artists from India and abroad, aims to capture the spirit of the Mahakumbha, the mega religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj that drew over 60 crore pilgrims during its 45-day run in January and February this year.

Described by critics as a “sonic memoir” of the Mahakumbha, the album blends live field recordings from Prayagraj, ancient mantras and contemporary compositions by Bhatia and SoulTrax Studios in New Delhi, a press release said.

It also incorporates binaural beats designed to create an immersive, meditative experience for listeners.

Seven producers -- Bhatia, Jim “Kimo” West, Raghav Mehta, Madi Das, Ron Korb, Charu Suri and Devraj Sanyal -- collaborated on the project.

The album features contributions from Grammy winners and nominees such as V Selvaganesh and Raja Kumari, as well as Indian musicians Aditya Gadhvi, Kanika Kapoor, Kala Ramnath, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Pravin Godkhindi, Ajay Prasanna, Kalyani Nair, The Indian Choral Ensemble, Siroyi, Aarti Khetarpal, Tanya Saxena and Sushant Pujari.

Two-time Grammy winner P A Deepak handled mixing and mastering.

Bhatia said the Grammy nomination was a recognition of the Mahakumbha’s message of peace and unity.

“Its recognition by the Recording Academy at the Grammys through "Sounds of Kumbha" is not just a milestone for Indian music, but also a celebration of global spirituality and humanity’s collective spirit.

"Inspired by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and with the blessings of all the great saints of India, this nomination is a tribute to oneness, reminding us that faith and music together can heal, unite, and uplift our world. I congratulate every artist, every team member, and everyone around the world who became part of this sacred journey called 'Sounds of Kumbha',” he said in a statement.

Devraj Sanyal, one of the producers and Chairman & CEO of India SA and SVP Strategy (Africa, Middle East & Asia) for Universal Music Group, said the nomination marked a significant moment for the South Asian music community.

“It signifies the power of music in crossing boundaries and connecting hearts, cultures and histories,” he said, adding that Universal Music India was proud to serve as a global partner for the album.

"Sounds of Kumbha" will compete in the Best Global Music Album category against Burna Boy’s "No Sign of Weakness", Youssou N’Dour’s "Eclairer le monde - Light the World", Shakti’s "Mind Explosion" (50th Anniversary Tour Live), Anoushka Shankar’s "Chapter III: We Return to Light" (featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar), and Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethania’s "Caetano e Bethania Ao Vivo".

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. PTI RB RB