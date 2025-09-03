South Korea selects Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' for Oscars

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Celebrated filmmaker Park Chan-wook's dark comedy "No Other Choice" has been selected by the Korean Film Council as the country's entry for best international feature category at the Academy Awards.

"No Other Choice", starring popular Korean cinema stars like "Squid Game" fame Lee Byung-hyun, "Crashlanding on You" actor Son Ye-jin and "My Name" star Park Hee-soon in lead roles, marks Park's return to direction after "Decision to Leave" in 2022. The director is internationally known for his films "Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance", "Oldboy" and "The Handmaiden". It will be the second time that Park's film will be seeking award glory as his "Decision to Leave" also represented Korea at the Oscars. The decision was announced by the Korean Film Council and selected by a jury, chaired by "Parasite" producer Kwak Sin-ae, reported Screen Daily.

“It stands out for its outstanding quality and the actors’ performances, and it has a high level of completeness, along with a globally recognised director and a distributor with Academy Award experience,” Kwak said.

"No Other Choice", which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, revolves around a man who is determined to land a new job after being fired from his old paper company. He decides to eliminate other candidates to better his chance.

The film is also slated to screen at Toronto and open the Busan International Film Festival.

Neon, which also distributed Bong Joon-ho's Best Film Oscar-winner "Parasite" in 2020, represents the film in North America, while Mubi has taken multiple territories outside of North America, including the UK.

Park has also produced the film with Back Jisun of Moho Film, and Michèle Ray Gavras and Alexandre Gavras of France's KG Productions. Executive producer is Miky Lee of CJ Group, and CJ ENM financed the project.