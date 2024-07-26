South Korean actor Yoo Ah-In accused of sexual assault, lawyer denies charges

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Popular South Korean actor, known for his performance in "Burning" and series "Hell Bound", has been accused of sexually assaulting a 30-year-old man though the actor's lawyer has denied the claim.

According to the Korea Times, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station received a complaint against Yoo on Thursday.

Bang Jung-hyun, Yoo's legal representative, said, "We clarify that the allegations in the complaint are not true. He requested the public to "refrain from unnecessary speculation about Yoo's private life." According to the accuser, a man identified as Mr A, he was sexually assaulted by Yoo Ah-In on July 14, while he was sleeping in an officetel buidling in Yongsan, Seoul.

Officetel are popular buildings in Korea as they provided occupants a chance to work and live in the same space thus reducing the commute time.

According to the Yongsan Police Station, they confirmed receiving a complaint on July 26th, against Yoo Ah-In for allegedly sexually assaulting a man in his 30s, and indicted him.

"We have not contacted the accused (Yoo Ah-In) separately yet,” and “We plan to summon the accused for questioning soon," the police said.

This is fresh set of legal troubles for the actor, who has been on trial for receiving propofol, a drug used in anesthetic sedation, and other drugs, including marijuana. PTI COR BK BK