SP chief watches '120 Bahadur' on multiplex, praises film for its message

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday visited a city multiplex to watch Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar's new film "120 Bahadur," praising it as an important reminder of the courage of Indian soldiers who fought in the 1962 Rezang La battle.

Yadav was accompanied by the film's lead, Farhan Akhtar, and other senior leaders of the party.

"Patriotism is not just a slogan; it requires a firm resolve to lay down one's life for the nation. A good film with a good message," Yadav later posted on 'X' in Hindi.

Speaking to reporters, the former chief minister said the younger generation must watch the film to understand the sacrifices of the Indian Army. "The world's bravest army is ours. Our soldiers fought valiantly in the Rezang La battle. Everyone should watch this film made on their courage," he said.

Yadav praised the Ahir soldiers who played a key role in the battle, adding, "This glorious chapter of our Army must be seen, understood and remembered by future generations. One soldier fought thousands of Chinese soldiers." Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the film, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Targeting the BJP government, Yadav said people must be wary of countries that "keep grabbing our land from time to time". He alleged that India's territory has shrunk in recent years. "The government should tell the country what our area used to be and what it is today. Under the BJP, our borders appear to be contracting. This government relies more on propaganda and lies," he alleged.

He added that China continues to obstruct India's progress. "We must stay alert against countries that repeatedly encroach on our land." "120 Bahadur," released on November 21, is based on the heroic stand of the 120 soldiers of the Ahir Company against over 3,000 Chinese troops at Rezang La during the 1962 India-China war. PTI CDN AMJ AMJ