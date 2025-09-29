'Spider-Man' films to re-release in Indian theatres

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Sony Pictures on Monday announced it is set to re-release all the "Spider-Man" films across the theatres of India in the months of November and December.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India shared the news on its official Instagram handle with a collage of the films and the dates of each film, respectively.

"Swing back into nostalgia! All 'Spider-Man' movies are re-releasing in cinemas across India this November and December. Relive the web-slinging action, the villains, and the iconic moments all over again," read the caption.

"Spider-Man" (2002), "Spider-Man 2" (2004), and "Spider-Man 3" (2007), are set to hit the big screen on November 14.

Followed by the re-release of "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012), "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" (2014) on November 21.

Films "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019) and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021) will re-release on November 28.

"Spider-Verse: The animated multiverse" will re-release on December 5.

Shony Panjikaran, general manager and head of Sony Pictures, said Spider-Man is one of the most enduring and inspirational characters in the world.

"Spider-Man is one of the most enduring and inspirational characters in the world. Bringing back all his films to Indian cinemas is a way to honour the fans who have loved him for decades, while also giving new audiences the chance to experience these iconic stories on the grandest scale," he said in a statement.