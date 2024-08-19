Spy thriller 'Berlin' to have direct-to-digital release

New Delhi: "Berlin", a spy thriller mystery starring Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh, is headed for a direct-to-digital release, the makers said on Monday.

Set in early 1990s Delhi, the film is written and directed by Atul Sabharwal. It is produced by Zee Studios and Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures.

Also starring Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi, "Berlin" was screened at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) last week.

According to a press release, "Berlin" will have its exclusive premiere on ZEE5.

While the film will see Singh play a speech and hearing impaired man who is arrested on espionage charges, Khurana will essay the role of a sign language expert.

Sabharwal described "Berlin" as a "labour of love".

"Having the opportunity to collaborate with such versatile stars, alongside our visionary producers and the platform giant ZEE5, is any filmmaker's dream. We've poured our hearts and souls into this project, and I'm optimistic it will strike a chord with viewers," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5, said the film has garnered critical acclaim at international film festivals.

"We are confident it will set a new benchmark in the espionage genre for the Indian streaming market. It will further enhance ZEE5's appeal to both our existing subscribers and new viewers seeking quality entertainment," Kalra said.

"'Berlin' is a movie that pushes the boundaries of the espionage genre in Indian content, and we are very happy that it will soon premiere on the platform for audience to watch it. We're confident that this partnership with ZEE5 will help us reach a far wider audience," added producer Manav Shrivastav of Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures.

The makers will announce the premiere date of "Berlin" soon.