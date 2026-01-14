'Squid Game' creator's new Netflix series 'The Dealer' to star Jung So-min

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is producing a new Netflix series "The Dealer", which will feature "Alchemy of Souls" star Jung So-min as a casino dealer.

The streamer confirmed the production of the show and unveiled the lead cast on Tuesday. The show also features Lee Soo-hyuk of "Doom at Your Service" fame, "Family Matters" star Ryoo Seung-bum and Ryu Kyung-soo of "Our Unwritten Souls" fame. In the crime drama series, the "Love Next Door" star plays Jung Geonhwa, an exceptionally adept and seasoned dealer who has lived a life far removed from the vices of the casino floor. Geonhwa finds her life upended when a housing scam derails her newlywed plans. Forced into the underworld she's avoided, she unleashes the full extent of her powers to the test, as per the official logline.

Seung-bum plays Hwang Chisu, a gambling addict who joins Geonhwa’s dangerous plan. Soo-hyuk stars as Jo Jun, a casino player who dominates the casino tables.

Kyung-soo plays Choi Wooseung, a detective and Geonhwa’s fiance.

"The Dealer" marks the directorial debut of Choi Young-hwan, the acclaimed cinematographer behind hits such as "Smugglers", "Veteran", "Tazza: The High Rollers" and "The Thieves".

Alongside him, Firstman Studio, the production company behind the global phenomenon "Squid Game" is on board, with "Squid Game" director Hwang Dong-hyuk joining as producer to complete an exceptional veteran team. PTI BK BK BK