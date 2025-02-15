Sreeleela to romance Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s next film

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) South actor Sreeleela has been cast as a leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming musical love saga, the makers announced Saturday.

Directed by Basu, the untitled movie is billed as a heart-wrenching love saga that explores the depths of love, longing, and destiny.

In an Instagram post, the production banner T-series unveiled a minute-long teaser and also announced the film's release this Diwali.

The makers unveiled the teaser look of Aaryan seen sporting a heavy beard and rugged long hair and singing ‘Tu hi zindagi hai, tu hi Aashiqui hai’ at a concert. The video, which also features Sreeleela, marks the first collaboration between the two actors.

Actor Triptii Dimri was earlier set to be part of the movie, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

In addition to this, Sreeleela, who has worked predominantly in Telugu and Kannada movies, will be seen in filmmaker David Dhawan's upcoming family entertainer, which stars Varun Dhawan.