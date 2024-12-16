Srijit's upcoming season of Feluda series on murder mystery in Kashmir to be released on Dec 20

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's upcoming season of a series on Satyajit Ray's fictional detective 'Feluda', in which he navigates a murder mystery in the scenic locales of Kashmir Valley, is set to be released on an OTT platform on December 20.

The second season, titled 'Feludar Goyendagiri': Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr', has actors Tota Roy Choudhury, Kalpan Mitra and Anirban Chakrabarti in the lead roles of Feluda, Topshe and Jatayu respectively.

Sources said that this could be Mukherji's last work on 'Feluda' on big screens and OTT platforms, but there has been no official confirmation from the filmmaker yet.

Mukherji said that in the second season of the series 'Feludar Goyendagiri', to be released after a gap of two years, he has sought to bring alive the intense drama of Ray's original work while offering a modern cinematic experience.

"Feluda is not just a detective but a cultural icon for Bengalis epitomising Bengaliness, intellectualism, wit and knowledge. In this season, we have aimed to explore deeper moral dilemmas while delivering an edge-of-the-seat experience," Mukherji told PTI.

He said Kashmir's serene yet mysterious aura has added an unmatched visual grandeur to the whole narrative.

"The season pays homage to Satyajit Ray's original Feluda universe by recreating a few iconic scenes from the legendary detective's past adventures. These nostalgic moments blend seamlessly with the story, delighting long-time fans while introducing timeless charm to new audiences," Mukherji added.

In this season, Feluda, Topshe, and Jatayu unravel a chilling mystery, where a retired judge's past decisions come back to wreak havoc, leading to a trail of murder and deception.

Their journey to the picturesque locales of Gulmarg, Khilanmarg, and Pahalgam takes a dark turn when retired judge Siddheshwar Mallick, essayed by Rajatava Dutta, is brutally murdered.

The narrative deepens with attempted assassinations, a missing diamond ring and secrets buried in the judge's troubled family history and yet again Feluda's 'mogojastro' (intellect) becomes the key to unravelling a complex web of deceit, betrayal, and revenge.

The cast includes versatile actors Rajatava Dutta as the enigmatic Siddheshwar Mallick, young and talented Riddhi Sen as Sushanto and Sawon Chakraborty as Vijay Mallick. PTI SUS ACD