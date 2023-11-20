Team India showed great spirit and tenacity: SRK after Australia's World Cup win

Mumbai: The way Team India played at the World Cup 2023 showed great "spirit and tenacity", said superstar Shah Rukh Khan after Australia won the trophy in the finals.

Australia won by six wickets in the CWC 2023 final held in Ahmedabad on Sunday, ending the host team's undefeated run in the tournament. The Australians chased 241 in just 43 overs with Travis Head scoring 137 off 120 balls.

Shah Rukh, who was present at the stadium along with his family, thanked the Indian squad for making everyone proud of the country's sporting legacy in cricket.

"The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity.

"It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today… But thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket… U bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation," the superstar posted on X.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by wife-entrepreneur Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Also present at the stadium were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with their families.

Ranveer lauded the Indian team for "giving it their all".

"Some highs, some lows. Some good days, some bad days. Some wins, some losses. That's sport. That's life. We are all gutted, but let's applaud our boys for giving it their all," the actor posted on Instagram Stories.

Deepika also shared the Indian flag on her Instagram Stories.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dia Mirza and others also praised the Indian team's valiant effort throughout the tournament.