Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan promises action packed movie, sports bald avatar

Mumbai: Earlier this year, he was Pathaan. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is promising yet another "high-octane action thriller" in 2023 with "Jawan" and on Monday the actor shared a 'prevue' of the film on Twitter.

The 'prevue', as the makers dubbed the 2.12 minute long clip, showcases Shah Rukh featuring in several death-defying stunts, songs and mouthing dialogues in his quintessential style.

Directed by Atlee of "Theri" and "Mersal" fame, the upcoming pan-India movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

"Jawan" is billed as "a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society", the makers said in the accompanying press release.

"Who am I, who am I not? I don't know. A promise to a mother or a purpose unfinished. Ask yourself if I am good, bad, a virtue or a curse? Because, for better or worse, I am also you. Ready? "You must have heard the name. This is just the beginning... When I become the villain, no hero stands a chance against me," Shah Rukh's character says in the clip.

In the video, the actor is seen sporting four looks -- his face almost covered with bandages, a clean shave, his face half-covered with a grey mask and a bald look.

"Jawan" also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

In the clip, Nayanthara is seen arriving in style in her police jeep, whereas Vijay can be seen taking his best aim at a punching bag. The viewers see Deepika, clad in a red sari, wrestle it out with her opponent in rain and mud as she pins him down.

According to the video, Shah Rukh's character is aided by an army of women in his mission.

"Good to go, Girls?" he asks, to which they respond in unison: "Ready, Chief!" Set to 'The King Khan' rap, a foot-tapping song by Raja Kumari, the "Jawaan" footage ends with the star dancing to the classic Hemant Kumar song "Beqaraar Karke Humein" in a Metro train coach.

"Jawan" is slated to be released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film was earlier scheduled to premiere on June 2.