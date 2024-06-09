SRK, Kangana, Rajinikanth, Akshay attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, and Akshay Kumar on Sunday were among the dignitaries from the Indian film industry who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister, with colleagues like Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn extending their wishes to the leader through social media.

More than 8,000 people packed into the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt as Modi was sworn in as the PM for a third consecutive term.

Also part of the event were actors Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Vikrant Massey, singer Anuradha Paudwal, director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain.

While Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, Rajinikanth took part in the event with producer-wife Latha Rajinikanth.

Ahead of the ceremony, a picture of colleagues Shah Rukh and Akshay sharing a hug at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt also went viral on social media.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was one of the first prominent names from the film industry to congratulate the prime minister on his third term.

"Heartiest congratulations to our honourable Prime Minister - Shri Narendra Modi ji. India looks forward to being led by your strength, passion and vision for the years to come! @narendramodi," Johar shared on his Instagram Stories. In an X post, actor R Madhavan said he hopes Modi's new term as PM is "phenomenal and exceptional".

"We know you will compassionately lead us to an Era of Stupendous Growth, Progress, Prosperity and make us a Glorious Nation that the world looks up to in awe, because of the Love and Kindness we exude, within the philosophies of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Praying for your good health and the Extraordinary future that awaits this Great Nation," wrote Madhavan, who currently serves as chairperson of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII).

Actor Ranaut, the BJP MP-elect from Mandi, had shared a series of videos of her getting ready for the ceremony on her Instagram Stories.

Rajinikanth, who flew in from Chennai for the function, had earlier told reporters that it was a "historic event".

"I congratulate PM Modi ji for becoming the prime minister for the third consecutive time..." he added.

Hours before the ceremony, Kher said it would be his third opportunity to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

"This is indeed special. But the bigger and more special thing is that #SameToSame is the Prime Minister all three times. The dialogue this evening will also be the same!!! I am Narendra Damodardas Modi…. Jai Ho! Jai Hind! #PrimeMinister @narendramodi," the actor alongside the photo of the invitation letter on X.

Actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan arrived at the venue with his wife Anna Lezhneva.

Manoj Tiwari, a former Bhojpuri cinema star-singer and BJP's candidate from North East Delhi, was also part of the event and so was actor-BJP politician Dinesh Lal Yadav, better known by his stage name Nirahua.

Actor-turned-BJP MP-elect from Kerala Suresh Gopi was sworn in as Union Minister of State. Former actor and president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan, took oath as Cabinet minister. Actor and BJP MP-elect from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan was also spotted.

Earlier in the day, actors Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao and Rishab Shetty congratulated Modi on social media.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on his re-election! Wishing continued success in guiding India towards prosperity and greatness with his wisdom and compassion," Devgn wrote on X.

"My heartiest congratulations to our esteemed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic third consecutive win. May our country continue to flourish under your exemplary leadership. God bless you sir. @PMOIndia," wrote Rao.

"Kantara" star and director Shetty also extended congratulations to PM Modi.

"We deeply value your dedication towards the development, education, and national safety," he wrote on the microblogging site. PTI RDS RDS RDS