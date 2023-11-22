SRK on 'Dunki' song 'Lutt Putt Gaya': Arijit, your voice made me sound like love yet again

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday unveiled the first song of his next film "Dunki"on social media and praised singer Arijit Singh for making him "sound like love, yet again".

Pritam has composed the track "Lutt Putt Gaya", which is penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the song.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, "Dunki" will be released worldwide on December 21. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

Shah Rukh shared the link of "Lutt Putt Gaya" on his official X page.

"Agar dance mein isse zyaada chhalaang lagata toh udd hi jaata. I hope ki yeh romance @taapsee aur aapke dilon mein bhi zaroor tent lagayega. @arijitsingh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again.

"Cheers to @ipritamofficial, @swanandkirkire, #IPSingh and @Acharya1Ganesh for the simplicity and energy of Lutt Putt Gaya. #DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out now. #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

Arijit has previously playbacked for Shah Rukh in songs such as "Chaleya" from "Jawan", "Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari" from "Chennai Express", "Gerua" from "Dilwale", "Zaalima" from "Raees".

"Dunki" is billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love. The film will be Shah Rukh's third release for 2023 after "Pathaan" and "Jawan".