SRK's 'Jawan' earns Rs 384.69 crore worldwide in three days

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller "Jawan" has raised Rs 384.69 crore at the worldwide box office in three days, the makers said Sunday.

Advertisment

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film released on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind "Jawan", shared the India and the worldwide gross box office collection of the movie on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Highest single day collection ever. Rs 68.72 crore (Hindi). Rs 144.22 crore gross box office collection all languages," the note read.

Advertisment

Jawan has made history and it's only the beginning! Have you watched it yet?🤩



Book your tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO



Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/XspFQ7W6hV — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 10, 2023

"Three-day worldwide gross box office collection Rs 384.69 crore," the banner said in another post.

Advertisment

"Jawan" is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of "Jawan" has collected Rs 180.45 crore in three days.

Advertisment

"#Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 (Sat)… Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever (#Hindi version)… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz," Adarsh posted on X.

At the worldwide box office, the high-octane action thriller collected Rs 129.6 crore on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally, according to the makers. The film raised Rs 110.87 on day two and on the third day, it made Rs 144.22 crore.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.