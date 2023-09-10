SRK's 'Jawan' sets box office record with Rs 144.22 crore nationwide on day 3

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane action thriller "Jawan" recorded the highest single day collection ever in India for a Hindi film with Rs 144.22 crore nationwide gross on the third day of its release, the makers said Sunday.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film released on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind "Jawan", shared the India box office collection of the movie on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Highest single day collection ever. Rs 144.22 crore gross box office collection all languages. Rs 68.72 crore (Hindi)," the post read.

"Jawan" is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of "Jawan" has collected Rs 180.45 crore in three days.

"#Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 (Sat)… Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever (#Hindi version)… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz," Adarsh posted on X.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. PTI SHD SHD RDS RDS