SS Rajamouli announces animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood'

New Delhi: Director SS Rajamouli has announced "Baahubali: Crown of Blood", an animated series set in the universe of his two-part period epic "Baahubali".

Set in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, the box office success of the "Baahubali" movies took Telugu cinema national and eventually global. It starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Rajamouli shared the title announcement teaser on his official X page on Tuesday.

When the people of Mahishmati chant his name, no force in the universe can stop him from returning.



Baahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series trailer, arrives soon! pic.twitter.com/fDJ5FZy6ld — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2024

It is currently unknown in what capacity Rajamouli would be associated with "Baahubali: Crown of Blood".

"Baahubali: The Beginning", the first part released in 2015, follows Sivudu, an adventurous young man who helps his love Avantika rescue Devasena, the former queen of Mahishmati who is now a prisoner under the tyrannical rule of king Bhallaladeva, and ends at the cliffhanger: 'Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?' The story concludes in "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" (2017). Released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, the two films in total amassed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

The "Baahubali" movies, also starring Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar, also spawned the Prime Video animated series "Baahubali: The Lost Legends" (2017).