SS Rajamouli celebrates ISRO naming its rocket ‘Bahubali'

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who just rereleased "Baahubali" in theatres, celebrated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) naming one of its rockets after the film's character, calling it a privilege for the entire team.

India witnessed a proud moment in space history as ISRO successfully launched its heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03 on Monday. The satellite, aimed at enhancing telecommunication and broadcasting capabilities, was carried into orbit by ISRO’s most powerful launch vehicle, which has now earned an affectionate and familiar nickname, ‘Baahubali’.

"Congratulations to #ISRO on the successful launch of the heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 today! A proud moment for India showcasing our technological strength and self-reliance in space exploration. Onwards and upwards!" the director wrote in an X post on Sunday.

"Our entire Baahubali team is elated as @ISRO fondly named this rocket ‘Bahubali’.. Due to its heaviness and strength...Truly a privilege for all of us," he added.

The films features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in prominent roles.

"Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Baahubali: The Conclusion", which originally released in 2015, rereleased with a remastered combination on October 31. It has earned nearly Rs 25 crore in three days of its rerelease. Originally, the films collected over 2000 crore at the global box office.