SS Rajamouli's next movie titled 'Varanasi', to release in January 2027

Hyderabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Filmmaker S S Rajamouli on Saturday unveiled the title of his next mega project "Varanasi" at a grand fan event held at Ramoji Film City here in the presence of its stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The movie marks the acclaimed director's first collaboration with Telugu superstar Babu. Priyanka also returns to Indian cinema after 2021's "The Sky Is Pink".

Babu said it was a dream project and the whole country will be proud of the movie where he plays the protagonist Rudra.

Sukumaran, who plays the antagonist Kumbha in the movie, said it was the most emotionally and physically demanding role of his career. The actor said he was stunned by Rajamouli's narration.

"The scale, the vision, the ambition, everything was India's greatest contemporary mainstream filmmaker pushing his own limits into never-before territory. But what truly took my breath away was the audacity of the imagination," Sukumaran said. The much-anticipated movie will make its debut in theatres worldwide in January 2027 coinciding with the festival of Sankranti.

Billed as “India’s biggest-ever reveal”, the event, titled "Globe Trotter" drew a crowd of around 50,000 fans, who witnessed a specially designed live spectacle culminating in the title reveal.

A teaser for "Varanasi" was planned to be showcased on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft screen, but a technical glitch initially prevented the screening. After a brief delay, the clip was finally unveiled to the audience.

The event also unveiled the first-look posters of Prithviraj Sukumaran as the fierce antagonist Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the gun toting avatar as Mandakini.

Described as a “once-in-a-generation spectacle”, the event marked one of the largest live fan gatherings for a film announcement in the country.

"Varanasi" will feature music by MM Keeravani, who won an Oscar for Rajamouli's previous film "RRR".