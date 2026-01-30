SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ to release worldwide on April 7, 2027

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Filmmaker S S Rajamouli on Friday announced that his next feature film "Varanasi" will be released in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.

The much-awaited movie will mark his maiden collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who returns to Indian cinema after a gap of six years.

"April 7th, 2027… #VARANASI," Rajamouli posted on Instagram alongside a poster of the movie.

Chopra Jonas also shared the news and wrote, "So much love and excitement for this. #VARANASI in cinemas April 7th, 2027." The film's official title was announced in November 2025 during a grand event in Hyderabad which drew about 50,000 fans.

Rajamouli had also unveiled a short teaser that featured stunning visuals and gave a glimpse into a story that spans different places and periods -- Antarctica, Varanasi, Kenya, 512 CE, 2027 CE, and even the Threthayuga.

Towards the end, the teaser showed a striking shot of Babu as the protagonist Rudhra, riding a bull and holding a trident as he charges through Varanasi, clad in a blood-soaked shirt and a Nandi pendant.

In the movie, Chopra Jonas essays Mandakini, while Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist Kumbha.

"Varanasi” will feature music by MM Keeravani, who won an Oscar for Rajamouli’s previous film “RRR”. It is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. PTI RB RB RB