Staffer of actor Jibraan Khan’s cafe booked for siphoning off Rs 34 lakh

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) A case has been registered against an employee of a cafe owned by Bollywood actor Jibraan Khan for allegedly swindling about Rs 34 lakh, an official said on Friday.

According to the police official, Khan owns a cafe in Mumbai’s Bandra area. He had appointed the accused as general manager of the cafe in 2022.

Khan learnt last week that payments to the suppliers of his cafe were pending. He then ordered an audit of the cafe’s accounts, the official said, citing the FIR.

The audit showed that the joint had recorded cash sales of Rs 1.14 crore between April and March, but only Rs 79.67 lakh was deposited into its bank account.

The remaining Rs 34.33 lakh was allegedly used by the accused, identified Ajay Singh Rawat, for personal expenses, the complaint said.

When the actor tried to reach out to Rawat, the latter allegedly didn’t answer his calls and later blocked him. The actor then filed a complaint with the Bandra police.

After conducting an inquiry, the police registered a case against Rawat for fraud and criminal breach of trust under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI ZA NR