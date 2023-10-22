Stage adaptation of Nelofar Currimbhoy's 'Ananda' to be staged in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Author and Padma Shri awardee Shahnaz Husain daughter Nelofar Currimbhoy's "Ananda: Eyes of the Healer" will be adapted into a musical drama with Muzaffar Ali donning the hat of a director.

The play, adaptation of an eponymous 2017 novel by Currimbhoy, will be held at Kamani Auditorium on October 26 and 27 offering a unique blend of emotion, music, and spirituality.

It is choreographed by Shivani Varma and narrated by Kabir Bedi.

The play's theme and storyline depict the journey of protagonist Ananda, a passionate young seeker challenging accepted boundaries, traversing the spiritual universe in search of a deeper meaning to life.

His 'tapasya' is rewarded with healing powers, elevating him to the status of a messiah. His encounters with Maya, a devoted queen, lead to an extraordinary love story filled with deep emotions "It has been the most enriching experience of my life to work with Muzaffar Ali and Kabir Bedi. Art flourishes when given the freedom to breathe; their contributions have brought Ananda's story to life in ways that words alone cannot express," said Currimbhoy, writer and producer of the play, in a statement.

Ali's musical compositions, combined with traditional pieces by Amir Khusro performed by live qawwals, promises to create a timeless musical atmosphere.

Ananda's tale is brought to life by TV actor Rudra Soni and dancers Diana Volokhova and Sandeep Soparkar.