Stage set for 54th edition of International Film Festival of India

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) With just over a month to go for its 54th edition, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Wednesday announced the opening of media delegate registrations for the gala.

The festival, scheduled to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa, promises to showcase the finest in contemporary and classic cinema from India and around the world.

According to a press release, media delegates at IFFI 54 will have "the privilege of being among some of the world's best filmmakers, actors, technicians, critics, academicians, and fellow film enthusiasts, all congregating in the picturesque state of Goa".

To become a media delegate, one must be 21 years of age as of January 1, 2023, and belong to a print, electronic, digital, or an online media organisation. Freelance journalists who meet the age criterion are also encouraged to register.

The registration process is straightforward and can be completed online at https://my.iffigoa.org/extranet/media/ The deadline for registration is set at 11.59.59 pm (Indian Standard Time) on November 18. PTI RDS RDS RDS