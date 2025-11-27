Stamp honouring cinematographer K Vaikunth unveiled by CM Sawant at IFFI

Panaji, Nov 27 (PTI) Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday released a stamp on legendary cinematographer K Vaikunth during the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Panaji.

The commemorative postage stamp was released in presence of Vaikunth’s son, Amit Kunkalekar and officials of Indian Post department.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that the world remembers the life and legacy of K Vaikunth, the man whose camera shaped the visual language of classical Hindi cinema.

K Vaikunth died in February 2023 at the age of 77.

Sawant recalled how from the lanes of Margao, Goa, Vaikunth rose to become the most respected cinematographer from the state.

"Vaikunth was more than a cameraman. He was creator of the emotions, mood and vision. He worked closely with the legendary directors like Gulzar and Ramesh Sippy creating few of the most iconic films in the Indian cinema,” Sawant said.

The chief minister said “Vaikunth's unique style would capture both, the grand cinematic spectacles and softest human emotions.” Films like "Seeta aur Geeta", "Aandhi" have his signature. “Every film that he shot came alive,” Sawant said.

The chief minister said that even though he shaped some the finest moments of indian cinema, Vaikunth remained a quiet and unsung hero.

His work continue to inspire cinematographers and film lovers across the generation, he added. PTI RPS BK BK