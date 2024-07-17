Stanley Kubrick's estate announces new 'The Shining' documentary

Los Angeles, Jul 17 (PTI) Stanley Kubrick's 1980 classic "The Shining", starring Jack Nicholson and late Shelley Duval, is the subject of a new documentary.

Titled "Shine On – The Forgotten Shining Location", the documentary also features the great filmmaker's daughter, Katharina Kubrick. It is narrated by Michael Sheen.

Certified by the Stanley Kubrick Film Archive and family estate, the documentary will release on the official Stanley Kubrick YouTube channel on Friday, July 26 to commemorate the filmmaker's birthday.

The documentary will capture the location scouting and the art direction for the Overlook Hotel at Elstree Studios, reported IndieWire.

It will also feature interviews with “The Shining” executive producer Jan Harlan, art director Les Tomkins, and Kubrick’s daughter Katharina Kubrick, who worked as a location researcher on the film. "There have been so many rumors about some of the sets from ‘The Shining’ still existing at Elstree Studios, but to actually find them and walk around them was like discovering a holy grail of film history,” “Shine On” director/producer Paul King said in a press statement.

"The production of ‘The Shining’ has been well documented and analyzed, but this is a story which has never been told. Pivotal scenes from the film took place in these areas, so going back to them felt like stepping into the movie itself,” Katharina Kubrick added.

"Shine On" is the latest documentary on the film, which was based on a book by Stephen King. The movie continues to fascinate Kubrick fans 50 years after its release and over the years there have been documentaries like "Room 237" and Vivian Kubrick's BBC documentary, "The Making of 'The Shining".

Duvall died on July 11 at the age of 75.

Kubrick, counted among the greatest American filmmakers, is known for directing movies such as "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb", "A Clockwork Orange", "Spartacus", "Lolita", "2001: A Space Odyssey", "Full Metal Jacket" and "Eyes Wide Shut"