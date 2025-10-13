Stanley Tucci to star in Thomas Vincent's ‘Masterplan’

Los Angeles, Oct 13 (PTI) Hollywood star Stanley Tucci is all set to lead the cast of the upcoming International heist film "Masterplan" alongside Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo.

"Masterplan" will be directed by Thomas Vincent. The English-language production marks Prime Video’s first French-Italian Original film as per the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Gaumont, the French studio behind acclaimed thriller series “Lupin,” is co-producing “Masterplan” with Amazon MGM Studios.

Tucci, who recently wrapped filming for the much awaited sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada,” will be playing a legendary thief who aims to steal Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting 'The Mona Lisa' from Louvre museum in Paris. He recruits Chiara, played by "The White Lotus" star Tabasco, and Jay, played by Belmondo.

“Thrown into a chaotic reunion they never asked for, this new family must learn to work together — and try not to kill each other — if they want any chance at pulling off the heist of the century,” reads the synopsis of "Masterplan".

Vincent, who has previously helmed projects like “Bodyguard” and “Reacher,” co-wrote “Masterplan” with David Wolstencroft.

The story is by Giacomo Durzi, Alessandro Fabbri, Alberto Vignati, David Wolstencroft and Vincent and the film will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries.