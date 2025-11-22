Star-studded sangeet marks wedding of NRI industrialist’s daughter in Udaipur

Udaipur: The high-profile wedding celebrations of US-based industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena's daughter continued in full swing here as a star-studded sangeet ceremony lit up the Manak Chowk of City Palace.

Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry hosted the glittering event on Friday night, which saw several Bollywood celebrities take the stage. Ranveer Singh energised the crowd and even made Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend join him on the dance floor, according to people present at the venue.

Kriti Sanon performed to her hit number 'Param Sundari', while Jacqueline Fernandez danced to 'Lal Chhadi'. Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor also performed at the sangeet, drawing loud cheers from the guests, according to the wedding management firm.

The bride, Netra Mantena, will marry NRI Vamsi Gadiraju, with events scheduled from November 21 to 24.

US President's son Donald Trump Jr. had arrived in Udaipur on Friday night and travelled to The Leela Palace amid tight security.

Several international personalities, including singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, are expected to join the celebrations.

Bollywood actors are among the 600 invitees for the high-profile wedding.

Preparations have transformed The Leela Palace into a lavish red-themed venue with massive floral installations, grand chandeliers and plush seating. Other events will take place at Manek Chowk, Zenana Mahal and Jagmandir.

Security remains tight across Udaipur. Dutch DJ-producer Tiesto performed at The Leela Palace on Thursday night, while Rajasthani folk artistes also showcased cultural performances.

The wedding will take place at Jagmandir on the morning of November 23, followed by a reception in the evening. Guests will depart on chartered flights from Dabok airport on November 24.