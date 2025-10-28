Started my own banner as I didn’t get good work: Actor Rishabh Jain

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Actor Rishabh Jain, who has worked on films like "Veer", "Vinash Kaal", "Lethal Trip" and "Amavasai", says he launched his own production banner after struggling to find acting roles that truly satisfied him.

"I saw that there's so much nepotism in the industry and I'm not getting good work, which I want to do. I launched my own production house so that I get the freedom of working in good roles," the actor told PTI.

Jain began his career as a model but acting was something that he always wanted to do.

"I started my career like when I was in 10th class when I got modelling offers... I started modeling to get into the film industry and then I did my acting course from Barry John and then I shifted to Mumbai, where I got my first movie with Salman Khan," the 36-year-old said.

In Salman's 2010 movie "Veer", directed by Anil Sharma of "Gadar" fame, Jain essayed the role of Radhurath, a friend of the protagonist Veer.

He also appeared in filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's "Phoonk 2" alongside Sudeep, Amruta Khanvilkar and Ahsaas Channa.

Jain started his own production house, called Renaissance Motion Pictures, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic and produced his first film "Lethal Trip" in 2024. He also played the lead role in the movie.

"It's a wonderful movie. We have done our best and people are watching it and appreciating it. It was not easy, and we released it in limited theatres but on OTT people are watching it," Jain said about the film which is available for streaming on Hungama Play.

With his banner, the actor also wants to nurture new talent as he is aware that getting the first big break is very difficult.

"There a lot of people who come to Mumbai every day... but the chances don't and with nepotism the starkids get work. There's no problem with them getting work. So it's not okay and because of that, real talent doesn't get work, so I'm trying my level best to do something for real talent," he added.