Starting soon again: Shah Rukh Khan on returning for 'King's' shoot

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said he will soon resume the shooting of his upcoming film "King" after the production was halted following his injury.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously worked with the actor in "Pathaan", "King" also stars Suhana Khan. The makers had to pause the filming last month after the actor's injury.

Shah Rukh conducted his popular #AskSRK session with his fans and followers on X on Saturday evening. During the session, one of the fans asked him about his next projects.

"When is your next movie coming?" read the question. To which Shah Rukh replied his next film is "King" and he plans to return for the shooting soon.

"Did some good shoot….starting soon again. Only leg shots, then move to the upper body….Insha Allah will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish," he wrote.

The actor added he is currently busy rehearsing his lines for the film.

Shah Rukh, known for his witty replies, also answered some questions in his style.

Another fan asked the reason for so much talent in the house, adding how, besides Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan is a producer, his daughter Suhana is an actor, and his son Aryan Khan is set to make a directorial debut with "Ba***ds of Bollywood".

Responding to which, Shah Rukh said people are yet to see his youngest son, AbRam Khan in action.

"Really man….and you haven’t seen AbRam in action yet. Just keeping up with my lovely family is hard! But I am sure @gaurikhan is proudest of B***ds of Bollywood the most as a producer," he said.

Shah Rukh recently bagged his first National Award for his performance in 2023's film "Jawan".

Asked about the win, the actor said he feels like the "king of the nation".

"YAY!!!!! I feel like the King of the Nation!!! Too much honour and too much responsibility to try and excel and work harder," he said. PTI ATR ATR ATR