State-backed OTT platform 'Hello Meghalaya' launched, to promote local talents

Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the OTT platform 'Hello Meghalaya' to promote filmmakers and musicians from the state.

Speaking at the programme on Thursday evening, he said it is among the country's first state-backed OTT platforms, and it would provide opportunities to filmmakers, content creators and musicians from the state to showcase their work.

"We can only provide the platform and it is up to the creators to keep up the momentum and sustain the platform. We are also providing financial incentives to creators who garner a pre-requisite viewership," Sangma said.

"Because of this platform, they will get a large audience. We are trying to create an ecosystem where every artist can sustain themselves and earn a livelihood," he added.

Sangma said the intent of his government was to promote the languages of the state.

He also launched a formal collaboration between the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project-MGMP and Hard Rock Cafe.

As a part of this collaboration, bands from the state will perform at Hard Rock Cafes in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, New Delhi and Kolkata.

The CM also said theatres would be set up in various districts for screening of local content.