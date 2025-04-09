Statue of SRK-Kajol from 'DDLJ' to be installed at UK's Leicester Square

New Delhi: A bronze statue of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol striking a pose from their 1995 superhit "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" will be erected at the Leicester Square in London, in a first for an Indian movie.

It will join the 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail in Leicester Square, the Heart of London Business Alliance announced on Wednesday.

The statue from the film, commonly called "DDLJ", will be unveiled in spring this year, months ahead of its 30th release anniversary on October 20, 2025.

"DDLJ" marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra and was produced by his filmmaker-father Yash Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The film, which was prominently shot in the UK, follows the love story of two young non-resident Indians Raj and Simran who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends. It's around Leicester Square in the film where Raj and Simran first cross paths, albeit unbeknown to one another.

According to a press release, the new statue will be positioned along the eastern terrace, outside the Odeon cinema, honouring the scene from the film. Other London locations featured in "DDLJ" include Horseguards Avenue, Hyde Park, Tower Bridge and King’s Cross Station.

Mark Williams, deputy chief executive at the Heart of London Business Alliance, said it's fantastic to have the opportunity to add "titans of international cinema" Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to their trail.

"'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time, and we’re excited by the prospect of bringing to the trail the first film that actually features Leicester Square as a location.

"The statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and a celebration of London’s rich diversity. We’re in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world to Leicester Square, the home of film and entertainment," Williams said in a statement.

When "DDLJ" released 30 years ago, the film became a defining moment for Indian cinema, capturing the hearts of everyone who saw it all over the globe, said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films.

"We’re thrilled to be the first Indian film to be represented in ‘Scenes in the Square’. It also marks 30 years of 'DDLJ', a film that has spread love and joy globally and shows the cultural impact it has had in UK.

"We are honoured that our superstars and our film are being recognised on the world stage alongside the Hollywood elite, from Gene Kelly to Laurel & Hardy to Harry Potter. This statue will be a great way to express the international appeal of Indian movies and build bridges amongst communities through cinema," Widhani added.

Over the years, "DDLJ" has emerged as a pop culture phenomenon, with a new musical based on the film, "Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical" set to premiere at the Manchester Opera House on May 29.