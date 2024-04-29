Stay blessed: Pak star Mahira Khan to Arijit Singh after attending singer's concert in Dubai

New Delhi: Pakistani star Mahira Khan, who attended Arijit Singh's concert in Dubai over the weekend, on Monday said it was a pleasure to watch the Indian singer perform "whirling in joy, surrounded by love".

Arijit, known for hits such as "Tum Hi Ho", "Raabta", "Kabira", and "Chaleya", performed live at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday.

Mahira, who was also present in the audience, shared a video from the concert on her Instagram page.

"I wasn't meant to be here for this.. but.. I guess I was. You know what I mean? What a pleasure it is to watch an artist perform.. whirling in joy, surrounded by love. "But more than that, it's beautiful when you see humility in an artist.. because he knows, it isn't him.. he's just been blessed from up above. Stay blessed @arijitsingh Wah!" she captioned the clip.

Earlier, a video of Arijit apologising to Mahira after he failed to recognise her during the show went viral on social media.

The singer had spotted the actor amidst the crowd while he was performing the song "Zaalima" from Mahira's 2017 Bollywood debut "Raees", but wasn't able to identify her. He then gave a shout-out to Mahira, who was sitting in one of the front rows at the arena.

"You guys must be surprised, should I reveal? I should reveal it in a nice way. Can we have the camera there? I was trying to recognise this person, then remembered, I had sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen, Mahira Khan is sitting right in front of me," Arijit said.

"Think about it, I was singing her song 'Zaalima' and it's her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry. Ma'am gratitude and thank you so much," he added.

Mahira, also popular in India for her Pakistani drama serials like "Humsafar" and "Sadqay Tumhare", was then seen beaming at the gesture and waving at the camera.

In "Zaalima", Arijit playbacked for "Raees" protagonist Shah Rukh Khan and Harshdeep Kaur sang for Mahira. The song was composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.