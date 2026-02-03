Stephen Fry to lead Fox series 'The Interrogator'

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (PTI) British author and actor Stephen Fry is set to feature in Fox's upcoming drama series, titled "The Interrogator".

Directed by Paul McGuigan, the series will feature Fry in the lead role and is produced by Anonymous Content and Lionsgate Television, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The plot centres around Conrad Henry (Fry), a former MI6 agent, and his elite team. When conventional methods have failed, Henry’s quirky charm, superior intellect, and mind-bending behavioral maneuvers make him the only man able to lockpick the minds of the world’s most dangerous criminals.

McGuigan, Neil Burger, Bill Harper, Matt Pyken, Anthony Bregman, and Miriam Mintz serve as executive producers on the series, which will have 12 episodes.

Fry, who visited India last month to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival, where he conducted a workshop, made his film acting debut in 1983 with "The Cellar". The actor is known for his role as the quintessential valet Jeeves in "Jeeves and Wooster", the sharp-witted host of the BBC's show"QI", and his portrayal of Oscar Wilde in "Wilde", which released in 1997.

Directed by Brian Gilbert, it also starred Jude Law, Jennifer Ehle and Benedict Sandiford, among others.