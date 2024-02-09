Sterling K Brown's untitled Hulu series adds James Marsden, Sarah Shahi & Julianne Nicholson

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (PTI) Actors James Marsden, Sarah Shahi and Julianne Nicholson will feature alongside Sterling K Brown in an untitled series from Hulu.

The show, which will reunite Brown with "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman, has a series order from the American streamer, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Though the exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the show is being touted as a thriller which would see Brown playing the role of the head of security for a former president.

Marsden, known for his roles in series such as "Westworld" and "Dead to Me" as well movies like "27 Dresses", "Enchanted" and "X-Men" series, will essay the role of the president.

Shahi, who has appeared in shows "The Rookie", "City on a Hill" and "Sex/Life", has been cast for the character of a "therapist to powerful people with secrets of her own".

Nicholson of "Blonde" and "Dream Scenario" fame will portray a political power broker.

Fogelman will serve as writer and executive producer on the series through his Rhode Island Avenue Productions along with Jess Rosenthal.

Brown will also executive produce the show which comes from 20th Television.