Steve Martin on filming 'Only Murders in the Building 4': It could be one of our best seasons

Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI) Actor-comedian Steve Martin, who is currently filming for the fourth season of much anticipated series "Only Murders in the Building", says it is "star-studded" and could possibly be "the best season".

Talking to entertainment news outlet PEOPLE, the actor said, "It's star-studded. And I'm going to say we're about halfway through, and we are really enjoying this season. We think it could be one of our best seasons. Although they're all flawless." The comedy-mystery series revolves around three residents of a building in New York who share a penchant for a true crime podcast. They join hands to investigate a mysterious murder in their building every season. Martin, Steve Short and Selena Gomez star in top roles.

The upcoming season will also have new additions to the cast including Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy.

The details of the plot are kept under wraps.

The first season of "Only Murders in the Building" released in 2021.