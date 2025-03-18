Steven Soderbergh's 'Presence' to release in India on March 28

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Supernatural thriller "Presence", directed by critically-acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, will be released in theatres in India on March 28.

The film, which stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and Callina Liang, is being distributed in the country by PVR INOX Pictures.

"Presence" follows a family who becomes convinced they are not alone after moving into their new home in the suburbs.

"It’s there before the family even moves in. It witnesses the family’s most intimate uncomfortable moments. It navigates the family’s new house at supernatural speed.

"It pays unusual attention to Chloe, the teenage girl who’s neither her mother’s nor her brother’s favourite. It wants — no, it needs — something. And as time goes on, the presence pieces together how it might accomplish its goal," read the official synopsis.

"Presence" has a screenplay by David Koepp. The movie had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last year and was released in US theatres in January.