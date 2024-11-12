Still pinching myself: Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise on 'Mission: Impossible 8' set

New Delhi: "Tiku Weds Sheru" actor Avneet Kaur says she is still "pinching herself" after she got a chance to meet Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on the sets of his upcoming film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning".

Advertisment

The 23-year-old actor shared a series of posts from her interaction with the action icon on her Instagram handle on Monday.

While Kaur didn't specify where she met Cruise, she said it was "awe-inspiring" to witness the magic of filmmaking firsthand.

"I'm still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise!" she wrote.

Advertisment

"Tom's dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can't wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025! #MI8 #MissionImpossible @paramountpicsin," she added.

Advertisment

An excited Kaur also shared pictures with Cruise, 62, on her Instagram Stories.

The actor, also known for dance reality show "DID Little Masters" and TV serial "Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga", thanked Cruise for making her feel so welcome.

"... to remind me to always learn new things and keep growing! I was shook to see you perform all those dangerously difficult stunts all by yourself!! You create magic in cinema and in real life too! I'll always remember your kind words and the way you see this world!" she wrote.

Advertisment

Kaur praised Cruise, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, for his humility.

"I'm so blessed I got a chance to get to know you in my life! The dedication and hardwork I've seen you do is unreal. Thank you for being an inspiration to so many young actors out there like me to truly believe in your passion and never give up.

"You continue to inspire and create history everyday! Thank you for inviting me to be a part of your world and letting me experience the the magic you create on sets in real life!" "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", the eighth installment in the spy action franchise, will see Cruise reprise his fan-favourite character of Agent Ethan Hunt. The first "Mission Impossible" film released in 1996.