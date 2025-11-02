Still the King: At 60, Shah Rukh Khan shows no signs of slowing down

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) He turns 60 today, a milestone birthday that would make most superstars slow down. But Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, shows no such intent -- instead, he’s scripting a new chapter in his life, one that’s stronger than ever.

On the big screen, he captivated audiences two years ago with a hat-trick of films -- "Pathaan", "Jawan", and "Dunki". Even without a new release this year, Shah Rukh has remained firmly in the spotlight, his life marked by personal triumphs, public adoration, and professional milestones that only strengthened his position as the undisputed king of Hindi cinema.

Thousands of admirers from across the world have descended on Mumbai this week to celebrate the milestone birthday of the man who, for them, is the definition of cinema romance.

Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic sea-facing residence, is currently under renovation and the family has temporarily relocated, but that hasn’t stopped his fans. They have gathered outside the bungalow — waving flags, singing his film songs, and holding up giant posters in a festival-like atmosphere.

Fan clubs across India and abroad have been preparing for weeks. The SRK Universe and Team Shah Rukh Khan collectives, with hundreds of thousands of followers online, kicked off “SRK Week” with charity events — blood donation camps, food drives for underprivileged children, and screenings of "Main Hoon Na" for cancer patients and senior citizens.

Ahead of his birthday, SRK hosted an impromptu #AskSRK session on X where he spoke about turning 60.

When a fan asked "why are you so handsome?", Shah Rukh’s comeback was: “I think age suits me… sexy at sixty!!! Superb at seventy… Enticing at eighty and so forth.” A special Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival is also helping fans connect with his past movies by re-releasing some of his most beloved titles — from “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” and “Chak De! India” to “My Name is Khan” — in theatres across India and abroad to celebrate his 60th birthday.

And the response has been such that more shows have been added to accommodate the overwhelming demand from fans eager to relive the magic on the big screen again.

Birthday wishes from friends, frequent collaborators and industry colleagues have poured in on social media.

“Your consistent kindness and generosity of spirit is just as iconic as your wide open arms, Bhai… the repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star…it makes you an emotion…an emotion some of us are privileged to experience every day,” wrote Karan Johar on Instagram.

Kajol, who featured opposite SRK in movies such as “Baazigar”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, shared a photo with the actor and wrote, “Happy happy 60th to a life well lived .. advice for the day ! Don’t count the candles…. Here’s to turning 29 again.. Wish all and only good things for you and yours! Happy Birthday @iamsrk.” It has been a year of many firsts for the star, who achieved a long-overdue milestone -- a National Film Award.

Shah Rukh won his first-ever National Film Award for Best Actor at the 71st National Film Awards for his powerhouse performance in "Jawan". He shared the honour with actor Vibrant Massey of “12th Fail” fame.

For an actor who has ruled hearts for decades but had never before received the coveted national honour, the win was a long time coming — and it has only deepened his stature as both a superstar and a serious performer.

In a video message shared after the announcement in August, the actor said he was “overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility”.

"A national award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard, is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition, not as a finish line, but as fuel to continue striving, learning and giving back," Shah Rukh said.

He also made a dazzling debut at the Met Gala in May, turning heads in an all-black bespoke outfit by designer Sabyasachi.

Dressed in a floor-length Tasmanian superfine wool coat paired with a silk shirt, tailored trousers, and a pleated satin kamarbandh, the 59-year-old actor accessorised his look with crystal chains, a cane crafted with gold and gemstones, and a pendant shaped like the letter ‘K’ — a nod to his moniker of “King Khan”.

The star, one of India’s most recognisable global icons, struck his signature arms-wide-open pose on the blue carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, responding simply, “I’m Shah Rukh,” when a foreign journalist asked him to introduce himself, a moment that quickly went viral online.

“I’m extremely nervous, excited, and it was Sabyasachi who convinced me to come here. I’ve not been on too many red carpets. I’m very shy,” he told Vogue ahead of the event.

The actor also had another reason to celebrate on the personal front. His elder son, Aryan Khan, made his directorial debut with “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, a Netflix series which came out in September.

Shah Rukh, who not only made a cameo appearance but also produced the show, was deeply involved as a supportive father, cheering Aryan through every stage of the project’s promotional campaign.

Author-journalist Mohar Basu, who penned the 2024 book “Shah Rukh Khan: Legend, Icon, Star”, believes SRK embodies the spirit of hard work, which is why he continues to be one of Bollywood’s most beloved superstars.

"The fact that if you work hard and you chase your dreams, you're going to get your happy ending, is something that he's reiterated through his films like 'Om Shanti Om'. His entire life is the story of that. That's why I call it this modern day fairy tale. His story is the modern day fairy tale that we all want to live, that if we work hard, we run towards our dreams, it's just going to come true for us," she told PTI.