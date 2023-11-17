Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic to perform at Lollapalooza India 2024

Mumbai: Music aficionados are in for a treat as legendary singer Sting as well as popular bands Jonas Brothers and OneRepublic are set to perform at Lollapalooza India in 2024.

The organisers on Friday unveiled the line-up of renowned artists from around the globe and India for the two-day festival in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 27 and 28.

"Featuring four stages with piping energy and over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally, the festival is truly an experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and much more,” the organisers said.

The festival will also feature gigs by American popstar Halsey, English alternative rock band Keane, Ari Staprans Leff aka Lauv, British electronic music project Jungle, Rock duo Royal Blood and hip-hop rapper JPEGMAFIA.

Anoushka Shankar is also part of the international line-up artists that include Italian electronic dance music artist Meduza, French DJ Malaa, Caribou, K-pop band The Rose, Eric Nam, Fatoumata Diawara, DJ Kenny Beats, and Israeli alternative indie electronic pop sound masters Garden City Movement.

Lollapalooza India has also scheduled performances by Indian bands The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast as well as The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray.

BookMyShow Live, will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.