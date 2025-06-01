''Stranger Things 5'' set for three-part release, finale to come out on New Year's Eve

Los Angeles: Streaming service Netflix has announced that the fifth and final season of its smash hit series "Stranger Things" will debut later this year in three parts. At its annual Tudum event, the streamer revealed that the first part of the final season will come out on November 26, followed by the second part on Christmas on December 25, and the series finale on New Year's Eve on December 31.

"Stranger Things", created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, is set in the 1980s and takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to a parallel dimension referred to as the ‘The Upside Down’.

The series regulars returning to the final outing include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

"Stranger Things 5" is set in the fall of 1987.

“Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread.

"The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time," read the official synopsis.

The final season will also feature Linda Hamilton, the star of "Terminator" franchise, in a pivotal role.