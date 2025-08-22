'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi adopt a baby daughter

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (PTI) "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have announced that they have adopted a daughter, their first child since tying the knot.

Brown, 21, and Bongiovi shared the news in a brief statement posted on their respective Instagram pages.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3," they wrote.

Brown and 23-year-old Bongiovi, who is the son of the renowned musician Jon Bon Jovi, got married in a private ceremony in 2024 after their engagement in 2023.

Brown broke out with her role of Eleven in the hit Netflix sci-fi series “Stranger Things”. She is currently awaiting the release of the fifth and final season of the show in November this year.

The British actor has also starred in two "Godzilla" movies as well as films such as “Enola Holmes”, "Damsel" and "The Electric State". PTI RB RB RB