'Stranger Things' finale to release in theatres

Los Angeles, Oct 24 (PTI) The two-hour series finale of "Stranger Things" is set to release in theatres, also marking the first time for the Netflix show to be exhibited theatrically.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, known as The Duffer Brothers, the fifth and final season of the series is set to stream on Netflix and will comprise eight episodes, divided in three parts.

The first two volumes will stream on the platform on November 26 and December 25. The finale will release on December 31.

The climactic episode, titled “The Rightside Up,” will also be screened in 350 movie theatres on December 31, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Set in the 1980's, the story of "Stranger Things" revolves around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension. It features Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Millie Bobby Brown in the role of Jane Hopper, among others.

After the release of the first season in 2016, the horror sci-fi series garnered massive response from the audience, which was followed by the follow-up seasons in 2017, 2019 and 2022, respectively. PTI ATR ATR ATR