Los Angeles: Actor Sadie Sink, known for "Stranger Things" and "The Whale", has reportedly boarded the cast of the fourth installment in the "Spider-Man" film franchise.

Sources told entertainment outlet Deadline that Sink is the latest addition to the sequel from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios which will see lead star Tom Holland return as Peter Parker/ superhero Spider-Man.

Zendaya is also returning to play her character MJ in the film, which will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings").

Marvel and Sony had no comment.

Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige are attached as "Spider-Man 4" producers.

The sink will next be seen in the Searchlight musical "O'Dessa", followed by the Broadway play "John Proctor Is the Villain". The actor will bid adieu to her breakthrough character Max Mayfield in "Stranger Things" when the final season of the hit Netflix series premieres later this year.