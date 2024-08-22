'Stree 2' cross Rs 400 crore-mark globally in first week

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Horror comedy "Stree 2" has raised Rs 401 crore worldwide in gross box office collection in the first week of its release, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, the Hindi film hit the screens on August 15 on Independence Day alongside other titles, including "Khel Khel Mein" and "Vedaa".

"Stree 2", a sequel to 2018's "Stree", stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

According to Maddock Films, the movie earned Rs 342 crore (gross) in India and Rs 59 crore (gross) internationally in a week.

Its domestic net box office collections stood at Rs 289.6 crore, according to the banner's official X page.

"One astounding week of BLOCKBUSTER success! Thank you, audience, for your love," the makers said in the post.

While "Stree" revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its follow-up focuses on a headless villain called 'Sarkata' with a connection to the eponymous character.

"Stree 2" is the latest offering from producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe which also includes films such as "Bhediya" and "Munjya". PTI RDS RDS RDS