Stree 2 posts India’s highest Day 1 Box office collection ever earns Rs 76.5 crore

New Delhi: "Stree 2", starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has registered a blockbuster opening by earning Rs 76.5 crore on day one at the box office, the makers said on Friday.

The Amar Kaushik-directorial, a sequel to the 2018 hit "Stree", was released in theatres across the country on August 15 on Independence Day.

Producer Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films shared the opening day numbers of the film by sharing a poster, stating that the movie earned Rs 76.5 crore gross.

"Stree 2 creates HISTORY! India’s highest Day 1 Box office ever! Thank you audience for all the love," the production company posted.

Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, “Stree” was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018. The three actors are returning for the follow-up movie as well.

Directed by Amar Kaushik,"Stree 2" has emerged victorious over its two rivals -- Akshay Kumar’s “Khel Khel Mein” and John Abraham’s “Vedaa”.

Helmed by Nikhil Advani, "Vedaa" is inspired from real life and revolves around caste discrimination. The titular role is played by Sharvari while Abraham is in the role of her mentor, former Major Abhimanyu Kanwar.

According to Zee Studios, the film raked in Rs 6.75 crore in net box office collection.

"Khel Khel Mein" boasts of an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

T-Series, the banner behind the film, has not yet shared its opening day numbers.

However, as per industry tracking website Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 6.5 crore gross at the domestic box office.

The comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz of “Happy Bhag Jayegi” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh” fame.