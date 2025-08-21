Strike by Telugu film workers comes to end following pact with producers

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) The over two-week long strike by Telugu film workers over wage hike and others came to an end on Thursday following an agreement with producers.

The workers and producers reached an understanding during the talks held in the presence of state labour department officials.

Speaking to reporters late on Thursday, Gangadhar, a senior labour department official, said the workers' federation has demanded a 30 per cent wage hike over the last three years.

The initial negotiations between the federation and producers did not yield result which led to the intervention of the department, he said.

He said both parties have agreed to a 22.5 per cent wage hike over the last three years.

He said, among others, hikes of 15 per cent, 2.5 per cent and five per cent (total 22.5 per cent) would be made for the last three years respectively to 'low wage' workers.

The official added that a committee, headed by a bureaucrat, would go into other issues, including service conditions.

Film shootings came to a halt since August 4 when the strike began over the demand for 30 per cent wage hike and others.

Alexander, a leader of the workers, had said earlier that the hike is not for 30 per cent at once, but 10 per cent annually, which is due this year.

However, the hike has not been effected since the last four months, he alleged.

Damodar Prasad, Secretary of Telugu Film Chamber, had earlier said the workers "unilaterally" decided to work only for producers who pay them the increased wages though talks were ongoing with the involvement of the labour department.

He had said the Telugu film industry already pays higher wages to union workers than other state film industries. PTI SJR SJR SA