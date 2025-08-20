Stuart Martin, Fra Fee to star in Zack Snyder's 'The Last Photograph'

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (PTI) Filmmaker Zack Snyder is set to begin working on his upcoming war film "The Last Photograph", with Stuart Martin and Fra Fee in the lead.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the production on the project will begin this month and will shoot through November in Iceland, Colombia, and Los Angeles. The screenplay has been penned by Kurt Johnstad.

Zack has previously collaborated with the actors in his 2023 directorial "Rebel Moon".

"The idea of taking the camera in hand and simply making a movie in an intimate way is very appealing to me...'The Last Photograph' is a meditation of life and death, embodying some of the trials that I have experienced in my own life and the exploration of those ideas through image making," Zack said in a statement.

The story of the film an ex-DEA operative who must return to the mountains of South America in an effort to find his missing niece and nephew, following the brutal murders of their diplomat parents.

With the help of a washed-up junkie war photographer, the only person to have seen the face of the killers, he sets out, determined to find the children and the truth.

It is produced by Zack, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller under the production banner Stone Quarry alongside Gianni Nunnari and Alisha Stickney, producing through the Hollywood Gang Productions banner.