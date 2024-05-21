Studio Ghibli wins honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

Cannes, May 21(PTI) Studio Ghibli, the famous Japanese anime production company known for titles such as "Spirited Away" and "The Boy and Heron", was awarded with an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hayao Miyazaki, 83, the celebrated animator and the founder of Studio Ghibli, didn't attend the event on Monday but spoke via a video message.

“I don't understand any of this but thank you," Miyazaki, who founded the studio in 1985 with Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki, said.

Goro Miyazaki, the oldest son of Miyazaki attended the festival as the representative of the studio.

Goro said that he was relieved to see the "portability" of the Palme d'Or award as he had to wrap the Oscar, which his father won for "The Boy and Heron", in a towel to bring home.

“I'm reassured seeing the Palme d'Or was in a box,” he said.

Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" won the best animated film Oscar in 2003 and "The Boy and Heron" repeated the feat in 2024.

The studio is the first ever institution to win a Palme d'Or as it has only gone to individuals earlier.

The studio has produced many other great films like "The Whisper of the Heart" (1995), "My Neighbour Totoro" (1988), "Howl's Moving Castle" (2004) "Kiki's Delivery Service" (1989) and "Ocean Waves" (1993).

Miyazaki returned to the studio after a decade for "The Boy and the Heron".

The 77th Annual Cannes Film festival runs from May 14 to May 25. PTI COR BK BK