Subhadra Mahajan's 'Second Chance' heading to Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) "Second Chance" by debutante director Subhadra Mahajan will have its world premiere at the 58th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival under the Proxima Competition segment.

Mahajan, known for co-writing 2015's "Angry Indian Goddesses" with director Pan Nalin, has also penned the film's story inspired by personal experiences.

According to a press release, "Second Chance" follows the story of a young woman who after experiencing the first major trauma of her young life, retreats to her family summer home in the Himalayas where time, nature and unlikely friendships help her heal.

Shot in the Pir Panjal range of the filmmaker's native state of Himachal Pradesh, the black-and-white film is in English, Hindi and Kullavi languages.

"My intention as the writer-director is to have the audiences witness a tale set in a part of the world they have never seen before, but with an emotional crux that they can relate to, and leave renewed with the faith at their own personal ‘Second Chances’ in life," Mahajan said in a statement.

"Second Chance" is among 12 films to be screened under Proxima Competition. According to the festival's website, this section offers space to filmmakers waiting to be discovered as well as to established authors who show new creative approaches and unique film language in their works.

The film is produced by Shyam Bora with co-producers Bhaskar Hazarika, Sidharth Meer and Naren Chandavarkar. Cinematographer Swapnil S. Sonawane has turned executive producer on the film alongside Pan Nalin.

The festival, held annually in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, will run through June 28 to July 6. PTI RDS RDS RDS